Many fans saw the photo of Salah under a Christmas tree as going against the principles of the Muslim faith

Egyptian soccer superstar Mohamed Salah is facing backlash from some of his Muslim fans after posting a Christmas-themed photo with his family.

As colorful trees, shiny lights, and Santa impersonators were seen all over the world on Saturday, people of diverse nationalities and religions took part in the Christmas celebrations, including Salah.

For the second year in a row, the Liverpool forward posted a picture of himself, with his family, under a decorated Christmas tree.

Just like last year, Salah was subsequently bombarded with comments on the photo, as many saw it as going against the principles of the Muslim faith.

“Did you see any Christians that celebrate Eid al-Adha or fast Ramadan with you? No,” an Arab-speaking media outlet said.

The 29-year-old soccer legend is known to typically perform a Muslim prayer gesture after scoring a goal, but following the controversy, some fans think he should no longer do so.

“Christmas is not a holiday for us and we don't agree with this way. We’ll remain with monotheism,” a fan said on social media.

“If you're telling me ‘merry Christmas,’ I’ll curse you.”

Regarded as a key player in Liverpool’s title hopes, Salah doesn't seem to be distracted by the reactions that his picture evoked.

This season, he scored 29 goals with nine assists in 24 games as his team pushes for another league title.