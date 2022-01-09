Loeb claims 7th stage victory at Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally

However, it was not all plain sailing for France's Sebastien Loeb at the Dakar Rally

Sebastien Loeb annexed the Dakar Rally seventh stage to move to the top of the chasing group behind runaway leader Nasser al-Attiyah on Sunday which marked a change of guard at the top of the bike standings.

Loeb, France's nine-time world rally champion, landed his second win of 2022 as the grueling road trip across the Saudi Arabian desert resumed after Saturday's rest day.

He crossed the finish line at the end of the nearly 250 mile drive from Riyadh to al-Dawadimi, almost five and a half minutes clear of al-Attiyah.

But it was not all plain sailing for the 47-year-old whose best result from five Dakar attempts was second in 2017.

"We had a fantastic special until (around 30 miles) before the line, when we started having engine problems.”

"It just sputtered on, off and on again. We lost a lot of time near the end, but we still came out on top, so no complaints from my side."

He then lifted the lid on his masterplan to derail al-Attiyah's march to the title: "There is no strategy. We'll just do our job and see how it plays out."

Qatari al-Attiyah steers his Toyota into the second and final week with a huge 44min 59sec lead from Loeb, his fourth Dakar title seemingly his to lose.

Home favorite Yazeed al-Rahji lies third, just over eight minutes behind Loeb.

For al-Attiyah, the priority now is to "give it our all day after day and hope that it will pay off at the end of the Dakar."