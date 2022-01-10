Amnesty Int’l urges soccer clubs to stand against Saudi Arabia

Amnesty sent the clubs purple armbands to wear to showcase their solidarity

Amnesty International called on four soccer clubs involved in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia this week to take a stand over women’s rights and equality issues in the kingdom.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao are all staged to compete in the revamped tournament in the Saudi capital Riyadh from January 12-16 after the Royal Spanish Football Association (FA) agreed to a contract with Saudi Arabia until 2029 that will earn the governing body $34 million per year.

The human rights organization Amnesty sent the clubs and the Spanish FA purple armbands for the players to wear throughout the tournament proceedings as a sign of solidarity.

"We are asking your organization to honor its commitments and responsibilities to human rights," Amnesty urged the clubs in a letter sent last week, seen by Reuters.

"Your club has an opportunity to take advantage of the tournament to make human rights concerns visible in Saudi Arabia,” the letter continued.

“We invite your captain to wear the armband either during matches or at events around the tournament such as press conferences, training sessions, and other public exhibition spaces, including social media."

In a statement, Amnesty said the Spanish FA presented the tournament as “the Super Cup of equality” but noted how Saudi Arabia is still involved in “serious violations of human rights… in particular towards women and LGBTI people.”

Saudi Arabia has no legal system nor laws regarding sexual orientation or gender identity, however, judges have convicted people for “immorality” and homosexual sex.

The Spanish Super Cup is one of many sports events hosted by Saudi Arabia, including the Dakar rally.