Women attend Iran-Iraq football match in Tehran stadium

Iranian women were allowed Thursday for the first time in almost three years to attend a football match of their country's national team in a Tehran stadium.

Ten thousand tickets, of which two thousand were exclusive to women, were available for the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Iraq, Iranian Students News Agency reported.

The last time Iranian women were allowed to attend a football match of their national team, after decades of being banned from stadiums, was October 2019. Since then, national team matches were held with no spectators due to Covid restrictions.

The female fans, monitored by policewomen, sat behind the Iraqi goal.

"I wished to have my husband beside me but they said men and women are segregated," said another female spectator, Golnaz Bahari, 24.

The Islamic Republic generally barred female spectators from football and other stadiums for around 40 years. Clerics, who play a major role in decision-making, argue women must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

World football's governing body FIFA ordered Iran in September 2019 to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers determined by demand for tickets.

The FIFA directive, under threat of Iran's suspension, came after a fan named Sahar Khodayari died after setting herself on fire outside a court in fear of being jailed for trying to attend a match.

Her death sparked an outcry, with many calling for Iran to be banned and matches boycotted.