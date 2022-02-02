Fears growing over missing Iranian wrestler

'It’s such a restrictive situation for people who just want to play their sports'

Fears are mounting over Iranian wrestler Amin Bazrgar who has been missing for six months after making a public show of support for his colleague Navid Afkari, who was executed in 2020 for his role in a peaceful protest.

Bazrgar and Afkari are only the latest athletes to fall victim to their own regime, following the execution of champion wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini last year and the death sentence of boxer Mohammed Javad earlier this month.

“Six months have gone by and there’s no news of the man,” journalist Banafsheh Zand told i24NEWS.

“We were only notified of this situation just several weeks ago.”

The former coach of Iran's national wrestling team said this was now the situation of Iranian athletes.

“We neither hear about their arrest, death sentence, or disappearance,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

When asked about the crackdown on Iranian athletes, Zand explained to i24NEWS that competitors are representatives of their countries.

“The regime’s approach is that ‘if you are exactly the representative of the regime, then you should be representing what we’re all about. If you go to a tournament, you’re not allowed to fight an Israeli, an American, if you’re a woman you can’t take off your hijab.’”

“It’s such a restrictive situation for people who just want to play their sports. The kind of control and bizarre bullying that the regime does makes [the athletes] reactive,” said Zand.

Iran executed over 250 people in 2020 and in 2021 carried out 230 executions by October, according to the United Nations independent investigator on human rights in Iran Javaid Rehman, The Associated Press reported.

“Those numbers are likely extremely low and conservative. The real numbers are much higher,” Zand suggested.