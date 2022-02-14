Arruabarrena takes over as new UAE head football coach

'We want to take the chance that we have to qualify and make the best use of the current situation'

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates Football Association confirmed Rodolfo Arruabarrena as the new head coach replacing Bert van Marwijk for the country’s national football team.

Arruabarrena, a native of Argentina, addressed the association in his native Spanish, thanking them for the opportunity to lead the UAE’s team.

“I am ready for this challenge to make history and achieve the goals of the Football Association,” he said, according to The National.

“You know already that I don't like to talk a lot, but to work a lot, with serious work.”

Arruabarrena's appointment comes at a critical moment for the UAE’s World Cup 2022 hopes - two matches remain in the final qualification round.

The new manager will take charge for the first time on March 24 for the UAE’s match against Iraq, followed by a game against South Korea.

"We want to take the chance that we have to qualify and make the best use of the current situation of the team. Everything is possible in football," he said.

Arruabarrena’s predecessor, Van Marwijk was dismissed from his position on Saturday after his team lost 1-0 away during a match with Iran.

The defeat capped off a difficult series of matches for the Dutch football manager - in December, the UAE team suffered a 5-0 loss against Qatar in Al Khor, knocking Abu Dhabi out of the FIFA Arab Cup.

“We gave Van Marwijk his chance and he didn't achieve our ambitions,” committee head Humaid al Tayer said, The National reported.