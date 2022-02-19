Golf star Phil Mickelson will deal with Saudi league

'This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates,' Phil Mickelson says

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson said he was willing to deal with a Saudi Arabia-financed breakaway golf league to have leverage with the PGA Tour, despite accusations of human rights violations by the kingdom.

"They're scary… to get involved with," Mickelson told author Alan Shipnuck, who posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar,’ on the Fire Pit Collective website on Thursday.

"They killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," Mickelson continued, ESPN reported.

"Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Mickelson is one of the most high-profile PGA Tour players linked to the new golf circuit that will reportedly be funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Shipnuck tweeted that organizers of the Saudi-backed league - which will be part of the Asian Tour - had commitments from 20 players and would announce its plan next month.

A PGA Tour player told ESPN that the new circuit would include some 14 events in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.

Mickelson, who played in the Saudi International tournament earlier this month, has voiced frustration over the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed” and its control of players’ media rights.

"[The PGA Tour has] been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse," Mickelson told Shipnuck.

"The Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I'm not sure I even want it to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour."