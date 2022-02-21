Saudi women’s soccer team plays first-ever match

'The biggest news in the Middle East, not only in sports,' journalist Uri Levy tells i24NEWS

Saudi Arabia’s women’s national soccer team played their first match ever on Sunday, highlighting the kingdom’s progress towards a more inclusive society for women.

“The biggest news in the Middle East, not only in sports,” journalist Uri Levy told i24NEWS.

“When I started as a journalist that focuses on Middle Eastern (soccer), I started seeing slight changes in Saudi Arabia in relation to women.”

Until the last few years, Saudi women were mostly barred from the sports realm.

But in 2018, women were allowed to attend soccer matches, that same year that “women are able to drive or work in a job parallel to men,” Levy said.

“Now they have their own league and their own national team.”

The Saudis defeated the Seychelles team in the Maldives and will face the Maldives team on Thursday.

“Some girls are wore hijabs, others didn't,” Levy described to i24NEWS.

“Rare photos, rare event… it’s a great moment for Middle Eastern (soccer)."

Saudi leaders have been emphasizing the country’s headway on gender issues amid scrutiny from the West over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

In early 2020, Saudi sports authorities launched the women's soccer league, one of many reforms within the past few years to better represent women.

In 2021, the Saudi workforce experienced a surge of women employees as firms began hiring more women than ever under a modernizing kingdom.

Earlier this month, Apple opened its first-ever Middle East-based Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, which includes a class of all-female programmers.