Afghanistan: Goat-pulling game draws fans despite crisis

Afghanistan’s national sport buzkashi - where players compete on horseback to pull the body of a headless goat towards a goal area - continues to draw attendees despite the crisis in the country.

After national league games restarted on February 24, fans flocked to observe matches of the centuries old sport - though the game now differs from its traditional roots by using fake goat carcasses instead.

This new season marks the first national buzkashi games since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last summer, and last week’s knockout match even drew attendance from members of the Islamist faction.

While past matches were played amid concerns of attacks, a number of players say the Taliban’s clampdown on lawlessness eased such fears.

“We had a good year last year, but this year is even better, because people are cheering for all teams with a calm mind,” Gulbuddin Ismail Khail, who leads Kandahar’s team, said.

The game provides a welcome diversion from domestic woes for some fans - Afghanistan is in the midst of an economic crisis, with malnutrition on the rise across the country.

“Although there is a lot of poverty and unemployment in our country, we still came from Balkh province to watch this game, because we are very interested in the sport,” match attendee Abdul Saboor explained.