Saudi Arabia pledges max security for F1 drivers after Houthi attack

Despite recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Formula One received 'assurances' the race can be held safely

Riyadh pledged maximum security to reassure rattled Formula One drivers as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was set to go ahead despite a Friday attack on a nearby oil facility by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The drivers revealed their concerns over the attack, which sent black smoke billowing over the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory airstrikes on rebel strongholds.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they mark seven years fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, escalating attacks ahead of a temporary truce for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507399679973244930 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Drivers including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also expressed human rights concerns about racing in Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were executed in a single day earlier this month.

After hours of talks with the pilots, team principals, and Saudi officials, Formula One and governing body the FIA said it received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507022222682062849 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint statement said.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."