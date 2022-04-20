Israelis at Qatar World Cup a ‘headache’ for security establishment

'I didn’t expect these numbers already now, in seven months before the World Cup'

Uri Levy, journalist and founder of the football news site Babagol, spoke to i24NEWS on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to draw thousands of Israelis to Qatar.

Almost 15,000 Israelis have already purchased tickets to attend the event, according to Israel Hayom, and are expected to travel to the country despite the fact that Israel and Qatar share no diplomatic ties.

Though entry to the state would normally be prohibited for Israelis, Qatar is allowing travelers from every country to visit as long as they possess tickets to attend at least one World Cup match.

Levy told i24NEWS that the situation is creating “quite a headache” for Israel’s security establishment, and that the country’s officials will hold a discussion on the matter next week.

“Israel and Qatar do not hold official relations, and with the fact that Iran is participating in the World Cup - that can be an interesting and very unique stage for Israelis and Iranians… to meet,” Levy told i24NEWS.

Additionally, projections from sports travel agencies indicate that the number of Qatar’s World Cup visitors from Israel could grow to anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000, Israel Hayom reported.

