Egypt’s football star Mo Salah to stay in Liverpool next season

Player’s current contract expires in 12 months

It was feared that the 29-year-old football forward Mohamed Salah would leave Liverpool FC’s Anfield this summer, as speculation surfaced he could be sold to a major European club.

Speaking at a press-conference ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final, where Liverpool will face Real Madrid, Salah confirmed that he doesn’t plan to leave the club in the 2022/2023 season.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528805445665755145 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I am just focused on the team and don't want to talk about my contract," Salah told journalists. "But I am staying next season for sure, that's for sure,” he confirmed.

The Egyptian player shares this season’s Premier League Golden Boot award with Tottenham’s footballer Son Heung Min scoring over 150 goals for the Reds.

However, the extension of his contract kept being postponed. Salah has previously stated the negotiation delays were not about the money.