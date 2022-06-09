Israelis will be able to enter Qatar for the World Cup

'We are bringing today another political achievement that fills the hearts of fans,' says Yair Lapid

Israelis will be able to enter Qatar for the 2022 World Cup event in November, several officials announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

This will mark the first time Israelis are accepted into Qatar without using a foreign passport.

"We are bringing today another political achievement that fills the hearts of fans," said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"The love of soccer and sport connects people, between states, and the World Cup in November opens for us a gate to new warm relations. I congratulate all the partners and await the beginning of the competition."

After purchasing a ticket to one of the games, those wishing to travel to Qatar must apply for a Fan ID online. Once approved, the Fan ID will serve as an entry visa, allowing the football fans to book accommodations and flights.

"Sport has the power to cross continents and connect between people and states," said Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper.

"I am happy about the important political and sports news, that allows also Israeli fans to participate in the biggest celebration of soccer in the world. A lot of Israeli fans are happy today."

The Foreign Ministry is currently in talks with Qatar to allow direct flights, according to Ynet.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of Israelis will travel to the World Cup in Qatar, which will begin on November 21 and end on December 18.