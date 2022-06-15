Egypt's head coach fired on air after two months in charge

'We are looking to correct our mistake,' head of Egypt's Football Association says in a popular TV show

The Egyptian national soccer coach was sacked on air after only two months in charge, The National reported.

Last week, Ethiopia beat Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with a 2-0 defeat. In response to the defeat, the Egyptians called for the firing of head coach Ehab Galal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535741339970715648 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a popular TV show, Gamal Allam, head of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), announced that they were looking for someone to replace Galal, the daily reported.

“We are looking to correct our mistake,” Allam told the Egyptian TV presenter Ahmed Moussa.

When asked about why they originally employed the head coach two months prior, he raised his eyebrows.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535741660965085184 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“I asked the man in charge of money at the federation whether we had dollars in the safe to pay for another foreign coach. He told me we didn’t,” Allam said according to The National.

“We chose an Egyptian coach because of the country’s economic situation and the rising value of the dollar,” he said, adding that Galal’s monthly wage was 750,000 Egyptian pounds (approximately $40,000), while his Portuguese predecessor Carlos Queiroz made $127,000 per month.

According to local media, Allam and members of EFA are expected to resign within the next couple of days when Galal's successor will be announced.