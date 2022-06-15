Taiwan condemns Qatar for making fans list as Chinese on World Cup applications

Taiwan says 'improper political factors' shouldn't interfere with sports

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Qatar World Cup organizers for listing Taiwanese fans as coming from “province of China” on the online application system.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said on Wednesday it was "unacceptable to belittle our country" and demanded from organizers to make an "immediate correction of their ways," according to Reuters.

“The Foreign Ministry again calls on the organizers of the World Cup to not allow improper political factors to interfere with simple sports activities and tarnish sporting venues that value fair competition and emphasize the spirit of the athletes," Ou was quoted as saying, adding that fans should be given “a clean World Cup football event.”

Taiwanese sportsmen usually compete at international championships as “Chinese Taipei'' to avoid diplomatic tensions with China. FIFA World Cup 2022 ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card, which serves both as their entry visa to Qatar and a fan ID.

Earlier on Tuesday, an online menu listing nationalities on the application system had no mention of Taiwan at all, with a senior Qatari official saying the Taiwanese fans were likely to be listed as being from China. Later on Wednesday, the terminology on the online system changed to “Taiwan, Province of China.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a briefing in Beijing reiterated that Taiwan “is part of China."

"Maintaining the one China principle is a basic norm of international relations and is the widely held consensus of the international community,” Wang told reporters.

Taiwan that has been battling for its sovereignty from Beijing has no diplomatic relations with Qatar, which only recognizes Chinese government. Last week, China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said his country would not "hesitate to start a war" over Taiwan as tensions between Taipei and Beijing have escalated in recent months with China intensifying its military presence near the island.