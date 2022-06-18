US lawmaker: Golfers on Saudi-backed tour sold themselves out 'for shekels’

'Shekels – not just Israeli currency, but a derogatory term used by white supremacists and neo-Nazis'

A US lawmaker on Thursday called out professional golfers who opted to join the Saudi-backed LIV tour for higher salaries, blasting them for “selling themselves out for their 30 shekels.”

Republican Chip Roy made the comment to the Washington Examiner when talking about top PGA stars who left the North American tour for the LIV Golf for higher salaries and potential winnings.

He said such players are “whores,” willing to take millions in “blood money,” suggesting that they were helping Saudi Arabia "sportswash" its reputation of alleged human rights violations.

His remark about “shekels” drew particular outcry from Hebrew media.

According to Haaretz, groups that monitor antisemitism and racism have noted that the use of the word “shekel” – Israel’s ancient and modern currency – to signal treachery is an “antisemitic dog whistle.”

“These guys are selling themselves out for their 30 shekels. I think it’s pathetic," the Texas lawmaker said, contrasting them to golf legend Tiger Woods, who reportedly turned down nearly $1 billion to join LIV Golf.

Thirty shekels refers to the pieces of silver that Judas was paid for betraying Jesus in the New Testament, Haaretz suggested.

Nowadays, the term is used to refer to traitors, often with religious connotations.

In 2018, the son of former US president Donald Trump, Eric Trump, was accused of antisemitism for saying a journalist earned “three extra shekels” for promoting his book release on CNN News.

In response to Trump’s comments, the Southern Poverty Law Center noted that “shekels” is “not just Israeli currency, but a derogatory term used by white supremacists and neo-Nazis to tie into antisemitic tropes about Jewish people and money.”