World Cup stadiums in Qatar to be alcohol-free - source

The 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar will be alcohol-free with beer only allowed to be sold outside of arenas before and after some matches, a source said on Thursday.

Despite the soccer championships often being sponsored by brewing brands, organizers of this year’s FIFA World Cup are facing challenges due to Qatar being a Muslim country with a strict ban on consuming alcohol in public places.

"At stadiums, the plans are still being finalized, but the current discussion is to allow fans to have beer upon arrival and when leaving the stadium, but beer won't be served during the match or inside the stadium bowl," the source was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Fans are also prohibited from bringing alcohol into Qatar, even from airport duty free. However, the organizers are said to have found some compromises.

"Unlike previous World Cup fan zones, beer won't be served all day long, but at restricted times," the source said.

Soccer fans, who are estimated to exceed 1.2 million at the upcoming World Cup, will be able to buy beer during the restricted times in certain parts of the main FIFA fan zone in the Al Bidda park in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

According to the document seen by Reuters, alcohol will also be available on a disused corner of the Doha Golf Club, in a distance from stadiums and the main fan zone. On top of that, a special venue with a 10,000 capacity, allowing techno music and alcohol, will be created on a sandy plot surrounded by a high wall between the delivery entrance of a hotel and a district cooling plant.