World Cup 2022 booking site replaces Israel with ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’

Israelis who wanted to reserve their tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar didn’t find Israel on the list of countries, but were offered "Occupied Palestinian territories" as their location instead.

Israelis were allowed to travel to Qatar to attend football matches from November 21 to December 18, 2022, despite Doha not having diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

However, Israel was noticeably omitted from the FIFA site reservation page, although there is no other way to buy tickets other than through this intermediary.

The incident lasted for several hours, according to Israeli media, and was not resolved until Wednesday morning, when the reservations site stopped working due to the overbooking.

Under the terms of a settlement reached with FIFA, after purchasing tickets for the match, Israelis will have to apply online for a supporter's identity card, the approval of which will allow its holder to enter Qatar and book accommodation.

For its part, during this much-awaited sporting competition and under an agreement reached in June with the Jordanian and European aviation authorities to shorten flight times, Israel will open its airspace to international flights to and from Qatar for the duration of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This way European and American football fans on their way to Qatar will be able to fly over the Jewish state, Cyprus and Jordan, on the way there and back.

Earlier in June, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Qatar World Cup organizers for listing Taiwanese fans as coming from “province of China” on the online application system.