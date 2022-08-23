Pros compete for Jordan's King of Drift title

'The more moves you make, the more smoke the car makes, the more the audience interacts with you'

The engine of the BMW E46 peaks at 343 horsepower and is the ride that gave Jordan another king - King of Drift 2022.

The best driver was crowned last week at Jordan's Red Bull Car Park Drift competition after performing a car stunt where the driver pushes the vehicle into a controlled, sideways skid by using highly technical steering.

Jordan's car park competition was held at the country’s capital city of Amman. On Friday fans of drifting flocked to Amman Exhibition Park to witness the action and hear those engines roar.

Because of the Covid pandemic, it was the first time the contest was held with an audience in two years and the crowd makes all the difference.

“The soul of drifting is the audience. We competed in 2020 and 2021 without an audience due to Covid-19 and the seasons had no flavor, the competition was okay but for us as drivers it really does not work when there is no audience on the stand,” one of the drivers Mahmoud Jabali said.

The squad of elite drivers burned rubber in the hopes of earning the title - Jordan's King of Drift 2022. Judges graded competitors on three categories: the car's design, the engine's voice, and the smoldering tire's thick, dark smoke.

“The more moves you make, the more smoke the car makes, the more the audience interacts with you, the more you reach the result that you have come for because this is an exhibitionist sport," driver Raafat Haroun said.

The winner was Anas Al Helo. This was his second time sweeping the title in Jordan; also winning in Turkey in 2019 and placing 4th in Egypt last year.

Al Helo now qualifies to challenge the sport's best at the world final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, coming soon in December. So, sit tight, buckle up, because these drivers are going to floor it.