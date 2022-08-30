Qatar opens massive sports museum ahead of World Cup

Olympic and Sports Museum will be open to soccer fans throughout the duration of the tournament

Qatar is gearing up to host the upcoming World Cup later this year by opening a new museum dedicated to sports.

Called the Olympic and Sports Museum, it is one of the largest of its kind in the world at over 204,000 square feet. Spanning five floors, it contains several galleries, a gift shop, a library, a research area, and an auditorium.

"It's really showcasing the country and it is not only for this generation but also for the upcoming generations," said the museum's director, Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla.

It will be open to sports fans throughout the duration of the World Cup and will have a special exhibit dedicated to the tournament.

"We are going to host a big football exhibition during the World Cup and it will last for six months, it will be open from [the] first of October 2022 until [the end of] March 2023. It is going to be the history of football in the world," Al Mulla said.

“Everybody is welcome there and in the museum, I believe they will have a good experience and they will have good memories when they go back home."

Hosted for the first time by a Middle Eastern country, the World Cup is set to begin in November.