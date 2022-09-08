World Cup: Israel in talks with Qatar on consular assistance

Jerusalem and Doha coordinating Israeli travel to soccer tournament in Gulf state starting this November

Jerusalem and Doha are continuing their contacts regarding the opening of a temporary liaison office to assist Israelis traveling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup this November and December.

While the two countries have still not reached an agreement, an Israeli official indicated that the issue was still under negotiation, and that a solution should be found to open a consulate before the start of the competition.

Qatar's caution is believed to stem from fears that Israel is trying to reopen its mission in the capital Doha, which was closed after the Israeli military's Operation "Cast Lead" in 2009.

In addition, the Qataris are demanding that Israel allow Palestinians to travel to the country to attend matches.

However, it seems that this requirement is lip service because no direct flight will connect Israel to Qatar. Palestinians have the option of flying to the Gulf country via Jordan. To do this, they must first obtain a transit certificate allowing them to leave the territories of the Palestinian Authority through the Allenby crossing.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Qatar, but there are close ties between the two countries regarding security regulations. Mossad (Israel's national intelligence agency) executive planes often land there, mainly to coordinate the transfer of Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip.

Israel's prime minister's office denied reports released last week that diplomatic contacts between Israel and Qatar to open a consular representation had broken down due to Israel's request to make the talks public.