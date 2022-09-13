Qatar World Cup stadium trial disappoints fans - report

The stadium was filled to its near-capacity with 77,575 people passing through the turnstiles

Nearly 78,000 people attended a trial match at a new Lusail stadium in Doha that will host World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20, complaining about long lines and lack of water.

The stadium was filled to its near-capacity with 77,575 people passing through the turnstiles, the largest crowd ever in Qatar, the organizers told Reuters. People, some of whom waited in a 1.5-mile line with small children in a 93 Fahrenheit heat to enter the stadium, have been asking for water but there was none.

The problems continued after entering the stadium as its cooling system struggled to keep the stands cool.

Asked about the difficulties experienced by fans during a trial match held on Friday, the spokesperson for organizers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told Reuters the game was designed to identify operational issues and learn lessons for a "seamless" World Cup.

"Every team involved in the event’s organization gained invaluable experience they will carry into this year’s tournament," the spokesperson added in a statement.

Lusail is the largest of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and is likely to become the most popular one as it will host the final match of the tournament on December 18. According to FIFA, 2.45 million tickets out of available 3 million have already been sold and 1.2 million people are expected to visit the Gulf state, which amounts to nearly half of Qatar's population.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament and its infrastructure is not used to such large-scale events. The situation is also complicated by the fact that the 12-day tournament will be held around a single city, the capital Doha, which is unusal for the World Cup.