Egypt considers bid to host 2036 Olympics

'Egypt has solid sporting infrastructures, and if it can host the Olympic Games, it will be historic'

Egypt is planning to apply to host the 2036 Olympic Games, sports minister Ashraf Sobhi said on Saturday during a reception for IOC president Thomas Bach in Cairo.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has given his permission for Egypt to put itself forward as host for the 2036 Olympics," Sobhi said.

Egypt would become the first African or Arab nation to host the Olympics if successful with its bid.

"Egypt has solid sporting infrastructures, and if it can host the Olympic Games, it will be historic," Bach said during a joint press conference with Sobhi, after inspecting the Egyptian Olympic Committee headquarters, the Olympic Museum and many Egyptian sports facilities.

Egyptian Tennis Table star Hana Gouda and Egyptian equestrian Malak Ismail Shakir were at the reception for Bach when he first landed in Egypt.

An Egyptian official announced earlier in the month that Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia were in talks to jointly host the 2030 World Cup.

Egypt staged the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as last year's handball world championship during the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, the summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, followed by Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.

The process of applying to host the 2036 Olympics has yet to begin. However, there are reports of interest from countries including Germany, Mexico - which met with the International Olympic Committee last month - Turkey, Russia, India and Qatar.