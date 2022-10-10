Saudi women reject stigma to embrace pole dancing

Form of fitness 'something new and girls love to try it'

When yoga instructor Nada took up pole dancing, the backlash in deeply conservative Saudi Arabia was both harsh and quick, and she has struggled to overcome the fallout ever since.

Family and friends in the capital Riyadh told her the grueling form of exercise –- a test of strength and coordination involving acrobatic movements on a vertical pole –- was "so wrong."

Pole dancing as a form of exercise has been tainted by its association with the seedy strip clubs and burlesque houses often depicted in Hollywood films.

Undeterred, Nada stuck with the course she enrolled in a few years ago at a local gym, in part to chip away at that very stigma.

The 28-year-old believes she has made progress, at least within her own circle of friends.

"At first, they said this is inappropriate and a mistake," she told AFP. "Now they say 'We want to try it'."

But Nada's insistence on being identified by her first name only indicates that she and other Saudi pole dancers still have some work to do.

At least three gyms in Saudi Arabia have begun offering pole dancing courses.

"I feel that pole dancing has been given more attention, because it's something new and girls love to try it," said May al-Youssef, who owns one such gym in Riyadh.