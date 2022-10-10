Qatar media hits back at Europe's World Cup 'rights' attacks

'Let's stop smear campaigns and cooperate for a World Cup that unites peoples'

Qatar's tightly-controlled media on Monday stepped up an offensive against European criticism of the Gulf state's human rights record ahead of the World Cup.

Editorials and cartoons in recent days lambasted "smear campaigns" about Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

European newspapers and rights groups put a spotlight on Qatar's record in the runup to the tournament that starts November 20 and is expected to attract more than one million fans. Some French cities said they will not allow public screens to be put up to show matches in a rights protest.

The Al Sharq newspaper prominently showed a cartoon with the World Cup surrounded by arrows symbolizing the criticism that Qatar faces.

An editorial in the Al Raya newspaper said European newspapers "have been raging in their attack on the World Cup in Qatar from the time it was announced.”

"Let's stop smear campaigns and cooperate for a World Cup that unites peoples," it added.

In an interview with Al Sharq, Lakhdar Belloumi, a former Algerian international considered to be one of the best Arab football players of all time, said "malicious campaigns will not discourage Qatar.”

An editorial in the newspaper said there was a "systematic conspiracy" by media in many European countries over coverage of workers' rights in Qatar, "while this media has forgotten the miserable conditions experienced by workers in Europe."

In a commentary for the English-language website Doha News, artist Ghada Al Khater wrote: "Forgive me for doubting such intentions of European countries, who have for the past decade stood and watched as migrants fleeing conflict, devastation, and poverty... drown to the bottom of the Mediterranean."