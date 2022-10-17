Qatar to host 2023 Asian Cup after China’s Covid pull-out

Organizers hailed Qatar's 'existing world-class infrastructure and unrivaled hosting capabilities'

World Cup hosts Qatar will stage the 2023 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday, after China withdrew earlier this year because of Covid.

China pulled out in May because of its "zero-Covid" policy, leaving the AFC scrambling to find a new host for its flagship men's 24-team football tournament. The tournament was due to be held in 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.

The AFC did not say in its statement when the Asian Cup would now take place, but secretary-general Windsor John told AFP it will likely be in January 2024 because of the cooler weather in Qatar at that time of year. South Korea and Indonesia were the other two countries in the running after China's withdrawal, but Qatar got the nod.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee has today confirmed the Qatar Football Association (QFA) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2023," the Malaysia-based AFC said in a statement.

AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said Qatar is ready to put on the event despite the short lead time to prepare. It will also host the World Cup starting next month.

The AFC chief hailed Qatar's "existing world-class infrastructure and unrivaled hosting capabilities."

"Qatar's capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe," he said.

Qatar has come under fire from human rights groups as hosts of the World Cup over the country's treatment of migrant workers who built the tournament's venues. Doha, however, has said it has undertaken reforms in its labor practices.