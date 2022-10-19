Qatar Airways reduces flights to free space for World Cup fans

'Our priority is not Qatar Airways' network but giving access to all countries participating' in the World Cup

Qatar Airways’ CEO said on Tuesday that the carrier cut flights to 18 destinations to prioritize accommodating fans who will come to the Gulf country next month for the World Cup.

Akbar Al Baker told reporters that the airlines didn’t open any new destinations due to the upcoming tournament.

"Quite the contrary. We have reduced and withdrawn from 18 destinations in order to make space at Hamad International Airport to bring fans,” he said.

Qatar is expecting nearly 500 shuttle flights per day apart from charter flights and private jets during the sporting event that will take place from November 20 to December 18. The Gulf state will host teams from 32 countries with nearly 3 million tickets already sold.

“Our priority is not Qatar Airways' network but giving access to all countries participating and bringing in large numbers of passengers," Al Baker underlined, adding that Germany’s Lufthansa, Air France and Dutch KLM were considering restarting flights to Qatar.

Many football fans are expected to fly just to attend the matches while staying in the neighboring United Arab Emirates. Earlier in September, UAE prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Dubai is prepared to host large numbers of visitors during the World Cup due to a scarcity of accommodation in tiny Qatar.