Qatar pressed on female fans safety ahead of World Cup

Five women are suing Qatar Airways over non-consensual gynecological examinations in 2020

Lawyers for a group of women subjected to intrusive searches at Doha Airport two years ago called Sunday for Qatar to guarantee female fans traveling to next month's football World Cup will be safe.

Five women are suing Qatar Airways and the state-run Qatar Civil Aviation Authority after they were removed from flights for non-consensual gynecological examinations in October 2020.

"This group of brave women have been forced to go to court to send a message to Qatar that what happened was wrong and should not be allowed to take place again," lawyer Damian Sturzaker told AFP.

"With the World Cup less than a month away female travelers are entitled to an assurance from Qatar that their human rights will be respected."

Authorities in Doha carried out the searches hoping to find the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in an airport bathroom bin. After the child was discovered the airport was locked down and women on about 10 flights were shooed into ambulances where they were subject to invasive examinations to see if they had recently given birth.

The incident caused a major diplomatic incident and prompted a "sincerest apology" from the prime minister of Qatar. Two years later, a group of women, who were aged between 31 and 73 years at the time, are taking Qatari authorities to court in Australia, claiming unspecified costs and damages for the trauma of the event.

They were all passengers on flight QR908 from Doha's Hamad International to Sydney. One was legally blind, and another was accompanying her five-month-old child. The women are all said to be suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup from November 20 to December 18 with nearly 3 million tickets already sold. In recent months the Gulf state has been fighting off criticism over its treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ+ community.