Iranians urge FIFA to ban their own team from World Cup

'Enough is enough. Iran is killing protesters. They should be banned until we have a democratic country'

With just over two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, a group of Iranian sportspeople said they have no choice but to turn on their own country, citing what they consider state-sponsored violence and discrimination against women.

The group – which includes former champions in sports like karate, judo, and wrestling, some living in exile but based in their homeland – is taking a stand.

Last week, in conjunction with a Spanish law firm, they sent a letter to world soccer’s governing body FIFA demanding that their own Islamic Republic be banned from the international soccer tournament in Qatar, which begins November 20.

"Iran is different from any other country," former wrestling champion Sardar Pashaei said.

"A football federation should be independent, but in Iran, it's a joke. Everything is controlled by the Revolutionary Guards,” he urged.

"Enough is enough. We believe that Iran is killing protesters. They should be banned until we have a democratic country like any other country in the world."

Mass protests – sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police for “inappropriate” attire – have engulfed Iran for the past seven weeks, despite a deadly security crackdown.

“Football is the best way to share our voices,” said former karate champion Mahdi Jafargholizadeh, adding: "There is absolutely no internet connection between inside and outside of Iran, so how could people hear us?”

"One of the important reasons for banning this football team by FIFA is everybody across the world will ask, 'What happened to Iran?'"

The Ukrainian Football Association on Monday also appealed to FIFA for Iran to be banned, accusing Tehran of supplying weapons to Russia to help with its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.