Qatar slams hypocrisy of calls for World Cup boycott

Many rights groups scrutinize Qatar's hosting of the World Cup as a way to 'sportswash' its reputation

Qatar’s foreign affairs minister on Thursday dubbed calls for a boycott of the World Cup hypocritical, saying they are from countries that do not represent the rest of the world which is looking forward to the international soccer tournament.

The Gulf nation is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, which many rights groups have scrutinized as an attempt to “sportswash” its reputation of harsh conditions for foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

Last year, it was reported that over 6,500 migrant workers died in preparations for the World Cup over the past decade.

On top of harsh working conditions – illegally long hours, with no days off, in jarring heat – it was also revealed that migrants are forced to pay billions of dollars in recruitment fees to work there.

“If it’s successful, sportswashing helps facilitate continued wrongdoings. It allows regimes, like with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to engage in human rights abuses in a way that doesn’t damage their reputation,” Alfred Archer, an assistant professor of ethics at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, told i24NEWS.

Qatar’s human rights record led to calls for teams and officials to boycott the November 20-December 18 event, but Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said they hold no water as tickets are almost sold out.

“The reasons given for boycotting the World Cup do not add up. There is a lot of hypocrisy in these attacks, which ignore all that we have achieved,” Sheikh Mohammed told the French newspaper Le Monde.

"They are being peddled by a very small number of people, in 10 countries at most, who are not at all representative of the rest of the world. It is frankly unfortunate,” he added.

"The reality is that the world is looking forward to this celebration. Over 97 percent of the tickets have been sold."

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty Indian football fans gather in front of the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche to celebrate 30 days to go until the start of the World Cup, in Qatar.

Several participating teams such as England, Australia, Denmark, and the Netherlands have highlighted the plight of migrant workers in Qatar.

"Why do we systematically blame our government for these problems, whereas in Europe, the slightest incident is blamed on the company?" Sheikh Mohammed asked.

"I think there are some people who don't accept that a small country in the Middle East is hosting such a global event.”