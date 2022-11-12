World Cup Memories: 1982 and the greatest team to never win

Italy won the championship but it was Brazil, in all their color, that I remember nine tournaments later

The 1982 FIFA World Cup was the best of times during the worst of times… and it was one of the most dramatic and surprising tournaments in history!

June 13, 1982 - when the tournament began was a period of boiling world tensions. The Cold War dragged on in Europe. In the west, the Falklands War was concluding, while in the east, Russia was bleeding in Afghanistan, and the Iran and Iraq war raged into its second year (in a war that then-Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin wished success to both sides).

And here in Israel, early in June of 1982, the Israeli army invaded Lebanon in response to shelling by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), sparking the First Lebanese War.

The world in color

It was the first World Cup I watched and the first that was broadcast on Israeli televisions in color. My personal memory is of seeing the games and immediately afterward sending a postcard - describing the match full of enthusiasm - to my father who was in Lebanon.

My thought was that in war, paratroopers are busy fighting, and there is no place or spare minute to watch the games. But in reality, most of the time he and his unit spent on a beach near Tyre, watching soccer. Or as he explained to me later, "War, most of the time is boring, there is not a lot to do."

Ramzi Haidar (AFP) Yasser Arafat carries a child during a meeting with the press near the Arab University in Beirut in the early days of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon

Back home, there was also soccer.

For me, the memory that lingers from Spain 1982 is the world champion, Italy, whose great stars won the cup against all odds, despite drawing their first three games. Players like Paolo Rossi, who scored six goals in the last three matches, including in the final against Germany. And the Italian goalkeeper and captain, Dino Zoff, who was 40 years old when he made amazing saves that helped bring the cup home to Rome.

Magic on the pitch

But my memory as a 9-year-old is of the Brazilian national team. I had heard about the way Brazilians played football, but to watch them for the first time, live on TV, was overwhelming! It was a wonderful squad with players like Zico, Socrates (not the philosopher), Eder, and Falcao, performing magic on the pitch.

Sometimes it seemed to me that the players had glue on their boots, sticking the ball to their feet. The Brazilians did whatever they wished, with the opposing teams seeming like kids playing against adults. In the first stage, Brazil beat the USSR 2-1 and trashed Scotland and New Zealand.

The second stage of the world cup consisted of four groups of three teams that played against each other, with the first in each group advancing to the semi-finals. Brazil had to play Italy and Argentina (the 1978 world champions), who had a young player called Digo Maradona. At the time, he didn't impress me and I didn’t think he was very talented or had a future.

In the first game, Brazil beat Argentina 3-1 (Maradona was sent off with a red card) and Italy surprised the world champions with a 2-1 victory.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP The jersey of the Brazil national football team for the Football FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

This set up the decisive match between Brazil and Italy, which took place on July 5. Brazil needed a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, but Italy possessed a striker named Paolo Rossi who will be forever remembered for this game. In the first half, Italy led 2-1, with Rossi scoring both goals.

Midway through the second half, Brazil managed to equalize after tremendous pressure on the Italian goal. But just 15 minutes from the end, Rossi scored again, making it a hattrick and winning the game.

After defeating Brazil, there was no stopping Italy – all roads lead to Rome - and in the semi-final, they cruised through Poland, and beat Germany in the final, becoming world champions after 44 years without the trophy.

As for Brazil - like many other world cups to come - they didn’t manage to handle the pressure and caved in. Nine World Cups have passed since that tournament, and I've yet to see as talented and exciting a team as those Brazilians who went back home empty-handed.

Not for nothing is the 1982 Brazilian team, acknowledged as the best national team never to win the world cup.