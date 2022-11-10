Analysis: How will Israelis get to enjoy the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Logistics around Israelis and Palestinians going to Qatar for the World Cup remain fluid

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s confirmation that Israelis will be able to enjoy direct flights from Israel to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and that Israel will operate a temporary consular office in Qatar to assist the thousands of Israeli sports fans visiting the Gulf State, coincided with a similar statement by the international football federation, FIFA.

However, there is quite a bit of fine print in FIFA’s announcement that begs some clarification – and some points that raise some big questions.

First, the direct charter flights flying out from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport to Doha’s Hamad International Airport will not be operated by Israeli airlines.

“Direct charter flights will be temporarily operated between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha by an airline with existing landing rights in Qatar,” FIFA’s statement read.

No Israeli airline currently holds such rights.

Second, these flights will be “subject to Israel’s security requirements and operational capabilities." For starters, this would include an increased Israeli security presence in the Doha airport.

Third, the headline of FIFA's announcement is "Israelis and Palestinians to fly together to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

But Palestinians from the Gaza Strip are not permitted to fly out from Israel and Palestinians from the West Bank can only do so from Ramon airport in Israel's southern resort city of Eilat, which wasn't mentioned by name in FIFA’s statement.

They can fly out of Ben Gurion Airport after receiving special approval from the Israeli military. However, it remains unclear whether World Cup travel will also require such approval or rather temporarily eliminate the need for it. The same stands for residents of Gaza.

Apparently, this arrangement only benefits residents of east Jerusalem, who enjoy full travel rights in and out of Ben Gurion Airport.

As for talk that this could potentially lead to establishing official diplomatic ties between Israel and Qatar, it is important to stress that this agreement was reached between Israel and FIFA. Qatar is not a part of the agreement.

FIFA said it met with representatives from Israel's Foreign Ministry and Culture and Sports Ministry to finalize the plans.

“The meeting was conducted in accordance with Qatar's commitment to FIFA’s hosting requirements,” the statement said. From that to an Abraham Accords-style agreement between Israel and Qatar, there is a long way yet.