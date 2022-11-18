First direct flight to Qatar for World Cup to leave Israel on Sunday

Cypriot TUS Airways will operate six direct flights between Tel Aviv and Doha and six direct return flights

First Israeli soccer fans will take a direct flight from Ben Gurion airport to Qatar on Sunday morning, according to the Cypriot carrier operating the route.

A TUS Airways official told AFP the airline had received approval from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority on Friday to operate six direct flights between Tel Aviv and Doha and six direct return flights.

The first flight would leave Ben Gurion airport on Sunday morning, the official said, adding that the direct flights would not continue after the World Cup ends on December 18.

FIFA said last week that Qatar had agreed to special direct flights but could not provide details, with Larnaca-based Tus Airways offering flights with a stopover in Cyprus.

Diplomatic sources said more than 10,000 Palestinian and Israeli fans have secured tickets for the 29-day tournament, which kicks off on Sunday.

Qatar and Israel currently do not have official relations. However, last week i24NEWS learned that Jerusalem and Doha reached an understanding for the opening of a temporary diplomatic office in the Gulf State during the upcoming World Cup, which was later confirmed by the outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid and FIFA.