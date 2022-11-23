'Our joy is one' – Saudi World Cup win sparks rare Arab unity

'Political Arabism may no longer be possible, but there are different forms, including athletic Arabism'

Saudi Arabia's unexpected World Cup victory over Argentina on Tuesday triggered a rare moment of joint celebration across the fractured Arab world, including among Qataris – less than two years after a seething regional dispute.

A caravan of Qatari cars paraded through the streets of Doha after the Saudi team's famous 2-1 win over the South American champions, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Such scenes would have been unthinkable during the nearly four-year, Saudi-led blockade that cut Qatar's diplomatic, trade, and transport ties with its closest neighbors over disputed claims of supporting extremists and being too close to Iran.

Nevin Massad, a professor of political science at Egypt's Cairo University, called Saudi Arabia's victory an "exceptionally emotional moment."

"Political Arabism may no longer be possible, but there are different forms of Arabism among the people," including "an athletic Arabism," she said.

Complicated regional relations were forgotten as Tunisians, Moroccans, Egyptians, Lebanese, and Jordanians joined the throng of Saudi fans that partied in Qatar’s capital. Some Qatari fans raised the conservative kingdom's flag alongside their own, and even Qatar's emir watched the game draped in a Saudi scarf – days after the de facto Saudi leader donned Qatari colors.

The Arab world does not lack contentious issues that spur region-wide divisions, including wars in Syria, Yemen, and Libya. Differences are compounded by sectarian tensions between Islam's main two camps that have added fuel to the fire.

But tributes were paid around the region, with celebrations seen in Gaza and even fireworks in Yemen, whose powerful neighbor Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since 2015 to prop up the internationally recognized government.

"We feel that all the Arabs are here behind us," said 23-year-old Saudi fan Khaled Abdullah in Doha. "Our joy is one."