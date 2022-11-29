U.S. outlasts Iran to advance to World Cup last 16

U.S. will play the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday

Christian "Captain America" Pulisic fired the United States into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday as the Americans downed Iran 1-0 in their politically charged grudge match.

Chelsea star Pulisic bundled home the do-or-die Group B game's only goal in the 38th minute to set up a second-round clash with Group A winners the Netherlands on Saturday.

The build-up to a pulsating showdown was marked by steadily escalating tension, with Iran's Football Federation on Sunday demanding FIFA sanction U.S. Soccer for posting a modified version of their country's flag on social media.

But despite an electrifying atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium, Tuesday's game played out without controversy as the U.S. avenged their 1998 World Cup defeat to Iran to send the Asian qualifiers crashing out of the tournament.

Three other teams also booked their spot in the last 16, just one step closer to the sought-after gold trophy:

England vs. Wales

England's Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden inspired a 3-0 win against Wales that sent their neighbors crashing out of the tournament and boosted them to the last 16, where they will clash against Senegal.

Gareth Southgate's English team sealed first place in Group B thanks to key contributions from Foden, who doubled England's lead just seconds after the first score to effectively end the one-sided 'Battle of Britain,' and Rashford struck again to ensure Wales' first World Cup since 1958 ended in disappointment.

With Foden and Rashford providing the cutting edge so lacking in their previous match - a dour goalless draw against the United States - England won for just the second time in their last nine games.

AP Photo/Abbie Parr Wales' Ben Davies (L) and England's Phil Foden battle for the ball during their World Cup group B soccer match in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on November 29, 2022.

The Netherlands vs. Qatar

The Dutch team saw off hosts Qatar as Cody Gakpo scored again to book their place in the World Cup last 16 as group winners with a straightforward 2-0 victory.

Needing just a point to be sure of progressing, the Netherlands put one foot in the next round inside the first half-hour as Gakpo scored in a third straight group game. Frenkie de Jong added another in the 49th minute as the Dutch cruised through in a flat atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar, already eliminated before kick-off, suffered the ignominy of becoming the first home team in World Cup history to finish the group stage without a point.

AP Photo/Petr David Josek Daley Blind of the Netherlands connects a shot during a World Cup group A soccer match against Qatar in Al Khor, Qatar, on November 29, 2022.

Senegal vs. Ecuador

Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal into the World Cup knockouts for just the second time in their history with the winner in Tuesday's dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador.

The Netherlands' dominant victory over Qatar meant only a win would see African champions Senegal through to the knockouts from Group A, while Ecuador would have progressed with a draw.

Senegal opened the scoring through Ismaila Sarr's penalty goal late in the first half, but despite managing to keep Ecuador captain Enner Valencia quiet throughout, Moises Caicedo leveled in the 67th minute before Koulibaly sent his team through and Ecuador home with his first international goal.

"Four days ago we were up against a brick wall. We knew this was a win-or-lose situation," said Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse.