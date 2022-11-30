Iranian killed celebrating World Cup loss to U.S. – rights groups

Mehran Samak was shot dead after honking his car horn in celebratory fashion of Iran's World Cup elimination

An Iranian man was shot dead by security forces after celebrating the elimination of his country’s national soccer team from the World Cup upon losing to the United States, rights groups said Wednesday.

Iran was knocked out of the mega soccer event by its American arch-enemy in Qatar on Tuesday night, drawing a mixed response from pro- and anti-regime supporters. Many refused to support the national team as a result of a bloody government crackdown on more than two months of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Mehran Samak was shot dead after honking his car horn in Bandar Anzali, a city on the Caspian Sea coast northwest of Tehran, human rights groups said. The 27-year-old "was targeted directly and shot in the head by security forces... following the defeat of the national team against America,” according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) also reported that Samak was killed by security forces while celebrating. It published a video from his funeral in Tehran on Wednesday at which mourners could be heard shouting "death to the dictator.”

Their chant was aimed at Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is one of the main slogans of the protests that flared after Amini's death on September 16. Iran's security forces have killed at least 448 people in the crackdown on the protests, including 60 children under the age of 18 and 29 women, according to IHR.

But an Iranian general said Monday that only more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest.