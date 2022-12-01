Saudi Arabia swoops to fame in brief World Cup bout

'It was beautiful and I am so happy I got to witness this. It wasn't expected at all!'

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup journey ended after only three games after losing to Mexico on Wednesday, missing a chance to qualify for the next stage – but despite the early exit, the team is one of the sensations of the mega soccer event.

Certainly, Saudi fans think so.

"It was beautiful and I am so happy I got to witness this. It wasn't expected at all!" said Abdelaziz al Ahneiber. “The team made us proud,” echoed Abdullah Banmi.

Saudi Arabia’s team the “Green Falcons” was the second-lowest ranked team in the 2022 tournament – only above Ghana and just below hosts Qatar. But in its opening game, it scored what might be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, defeating mighty Argentina, one of the favorites to win and which boasts arguably the world’s best player, Lionel Messi.

“To be honest, we didn't even expect half of that. But come on. We dominated Messi and Argentina,” a Saudi fan who gave his name only as Yazid exalted.

The Green Falcons' World Cup debut came only in 1994 when they made it to the final 16 before losing to Sweden.

AP Photo/Doug Mills Saudi Arabia forward Saeed Owairan celebrates his goal against Belgium in the Group F World Cup match in Washington, the United States, on June 29, 1994.

“I think, as a country, we want to get back and go up with the top teams and I guess in twenty years we worked a lot. We worked hard and now in 2022 in Qatar we made history and there is still more to come,” predicted Saudi striker Saleh al-Shehri.

Looking ahead, with Saudi officials vying to host the 2030 World Cup, and recent reports that Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could soon take his talents to the kingdom, Saudis hope to recreate Qatar's success and return the spotlight of world soccer to the Middle East.