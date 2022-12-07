World Cup alcohol ban gives some female fans sense of safety

The calm atmosphere and lack of rowdiness are more a symptom of fear rather than a lack of alcohol

Many soccer fans were in an uproar over the last-minute ban on alcohol sales at the World Cup stadiums in Qatar, but some female attendees claim it has led to a safer experience at the tournament.

Without giving any reason, FIFA announced just two days before the first World Cup match that alcohol would not be sold in or around any of the eight stadiums. Spectators can still drink alcohol in the evenings in “fan zones” – designated party areas.

Alcohol is available in some bars and hotels in Qatar, but there is a conspicuous lack of the kind of alcohol consumption usually seen at the world's biggest soccer tournament.

“It felt super safe, everyone was super friendly. I have never been in a country that made me feel so welcome,” said Tiffany Zeng, a fan who traveled from Israel to Qatar for the mega soccer event.

She told i24NEWS that the lack of alcohol was contributing to a less rambunctious atmosphere, but in her experience, it was cultural as well.

“Fans were already super excited, so without alcohol, it kept things at bay,” Zeng said. “There were also clothing rules, and Qatar in general is conservative, so things were quite boring outside of the stadiums and fan zones."

"It was a big change. I couldn’t imagine alcohol being allowed in the stadiums, people were already going crazy. Without a limit on alcohol, I think it would have been chaos," she noted.

England fan Ellie Molloson told Reuters that she was expecting a "dangerous place for women" but instead arrived at something completely different. "I didn't think I was going to be safe here... that's not been the case, as a traveling female fan, I can say that I have felt very safe," she told Reuters.

Emma Smith, another English fan, said it was “quite a good atmosphere” and that “everyone’s being sensible… because there's no alcohol involved. It feels really safe.”

Fear or sobriety?

But it’s difficult to tell whether or not the absence of alcohol has significantly changed the behavior of the fans at the stadiums and across Doha.

Four years ago in Russia at the World Cup 2018, many observers were concerned that Westerns visiting the country would be in danger of being arrested for public intoxication by the usually harsh Russian police. The Kremlin even instructed security officials during the month-long tournament to take a lenient approach to foreigners drinking in the streets.

Fast forward to this World Cup edition, things have definitely changed.

The booze-soaked Russian nights have been replaced by quieter streets and post-match food runs. The party-all-night theme from 2018 and even in Brazil in 2014 has been replaced with a sense of calm over the desert sky.

In the stadiums, the question to be asked is if the ban on beer has affected the atmosphere. Except for a handful of matches, the in-game atmospheres have been tepid at best and a library at worse. While there is dancing and singing, there is definitely another decibel to be reached had alcohol been permitted for fans.

AP Photo/Darko Bandic Fans of Portugal wave flags at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar, on December 6, 2022.

Away from the stadiums, fans who have money to spend can easily access beer and other spirits. Almost every official FIFA accommodation has bars lined with top-shelf liquor, and even organized pre-parties have been able to line up the Budweiser that was readied for the stadiums before the ban was announced.

The question still remains though, is it safe without alcohol? The short answer is yes, but mostly within the confines of the stadiums. Scenes of drunk fans that have in the past ignited fights in the stands are not around this time.

That's not to take away from the seemingly incredible setup that the Qatari locals have put on for fans – a unique World Cup where supporters can go to multiple matches a day with easy and free transportation.

Fans on the ground have said they feel safe, but also believe they, along with other foreigners, have been extra cautious to not cause any rowdiness to attract the attention of the Qatari police. The low number of arrests and misconduct we have seen so far has definitely felt more out of fear than anything else.