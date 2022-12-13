World Cup semifinal LIVEBLOG: Argentina vs. Croatia

Messi desperate to crown extraordinary career

All eyes are locked on Lionel Messi, who will attempt to fire Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years with a win against Croatia.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Argentina's Lionel Messi ahead of the semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Doha, Qatar, on December 12, 2022.

Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by emulating another Argentine great, the late Diego Maradona, who lifted the trophy in 1986.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a pivotal figure in Friday's stormy quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, when a record 18 yellow cards were shown and players from both sides were involved in a melee as the referee fought to regain control.

In the second semifinal on Wednesday, reigning champions France take on giant-killing Morocco, the first African team ever to reach the last four of a World Cup. - AFP