World Cup semifinal LIVEBLOG: Argentina vs. Croatia

Joey Leizerowitz

i24NEWS Qatar 2022 World Cup Correspondent

Fans of Argentina sit on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, on December 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Andre PennerFans of Argentina sit on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, on December 12, 2022.

Croatia's Luka Modric seeks to derail Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup glory

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric face off in a mouthwatering World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia on Tuesday, desperate to seize their final chance to win soccer's ultimate prize.

Croatia's starters

Joey Leizerowitz
Joey LeizerowitzA list of the starting players for Croatia ahead of their semifinal soccer match against Argentina in Doha, Qatar, on December 13, 2022.

Argentina's starters

Argentina will start tonight: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, and Alvarez.

Argentina, Croatia fans ready for the semifinal kickoff

Joey Leizerowitz
Joey LeizerowitzAn Argentinian fan (L) holding Argentina's flag next to a Croatian fan holding up Croatia's flag, in Doha, Qatar, on December 13, 2022.

Messi desperate to crown extraordinary career

All eyes are locked on Lionel Messi, who will attempt to fire Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years with a win against Croatia.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
AP Photo/Natacha PisarenkoArgentina's Lionel Messi ahead of the semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Doha, Qatar, on December 12, 2022.

Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by emulating another Argentine great, the late Diego Maradona, who lifted the trophy in 1986.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a pivotal figure in Friday's stormy quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, when a record 18 yellow cards were shown and players from both sides were involved in a melee as the referee fought to regain control. 

In the second semifinal on Wednesday, reigning champions France take on giant-killing Morocco, the first African team ever to reach the last four of a World Cup. - AFP

