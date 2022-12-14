English
World Cup LIVEBLOG: France looking to end Morocco's Cinderella story

Joey Leizerowitz

i24NEWS Qatar 2022 World Cup Correspondent

A Moroccan fan cheers prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 14, 2022.
AP Photo/Natacha PisarenkoA Moroccan fan cheers prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 14, 2022.

Morocco already upset 2010 champions Spain and highly-rated Portugal on their way to the semifinal match

History-making Morocco look to pull off another upset against France in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday with Argentina and Lionel Messi lying in wait for the winner.

France know victory against surprise Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy. While the French team are heavy favorites to win, they face a Morocco team that have conceded just one goal in a remarkable giant-killing run that has seen them become the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup. - AFP

AP Photo/Martin MeissnerMorocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his side's only goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal in Doha, Qatar, on December 10, 2022.

