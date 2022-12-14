World Cup LIVEBLOG: France looking to end Morocco's Cinderella story

France know victory against surprise Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy. While the French team are heavy favorites to win, they face a Morocco team that have conceded just one goal in a remarkable giant-killing run that has seen them become the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup. - AFP

AP Photo/Martin Meissner Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his side's only goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal in Doha, Qatar, on December 10, 2022.