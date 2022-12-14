World Cup LIVEBLOG: France looking to end Morocco's Cinderella story
Morocco already upset 2010 champions Spain and highly-rated Portugal on their way to the semifinal match
History-making Morocco look to pull off another upset against France in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday with Argentina and Lionel Messi lying in wait for the winner.
France know victory against surprise Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy. While the French team are heavy favorites to win, they face a Morocco team that have conceded just one goal in a remarkable giant-killing run that has seen them become the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup. - AFP
