'I was stunned:' World Cup boom for maker of Arab cloak given to Messi

The 'bisht' - a traditional gown worn by men for weddings, graduations, and official events - worn by Messi as he lifted the trophy sparked international debate

Watching Sunday's World Cup final, Ahmed al-Salem was more emotional than most soccer fans when Qatar's emir placed a black and gold cloak over the shoulders of Argentina's victorious captain Lionel Messi.

The garment made by Salem's family company and worn by Messi as he lifted the trophy was a $2,200 'bisht' – a traditional gown worn by men for weddings, graduations, and official events – and sparked international debate on social media over whether it was appropriate.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates at the end of the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar.

Salem watched Argentina beat France in a café near the family's store in Doha's Souq Waqif market, having earlier handed two of the delicate handmade cloaks to World Cup officials – one in Messi's diminutive size and one to fit the taller French captain Hugo Lloris.

"We did not know who they were for and I was stunned," he said of the moment when the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, dressed Messi in the cloak.

Salem recognized his company tag and is now celebrating his own World Cup victory.

The Al-Salem store, a longstanding bisht supplier to Qatari royalty, normally sells eight to 10 garments a day. On Monday, the day after the final, sales shot up to 150, including three copies of the top-of-the-range bisht made famous by Messi, said Salem.

"At one stage there were dozens waiting outside the store,” he said.

"They were nearly all Argentinians," he added as he watched eight supporters of the new world champions sing their "Muchachos" anthem and take pictures of themselves while wearing a fragile bisht and carrying a copy of the World Cup trophy.