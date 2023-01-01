Signing of Portuguese superstar to Riyadh's Al-Nassr comes on heels of successful World Cup in Qatar

It's been less than a month since the Qatar World Cup, but Middle Eastern soccer just recorded another landmark moment.

Saudi soccer club Al-Nassr has announced on Twitter it signed Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's biggest stars, for a 2.5 year contract. The reactions have been of pure joy.

"Cristiano Ronaldo now plays in the Saudi league. Man, do you understand what Nassr just did? What did Nassr do? No, no, no. Oh my. We have just reached a completely different level!" said Saudi journalist Walid al-Faraj.

In a statement issued by the club, the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar said he is "excited" to join Al-Nassr, and help them achieve new success.

"Originally, I'm with Ittihad (Jeddah-based soccer club). But 'The Don' (nickname for Ronaldo) is coming, and arrived at Al-Nassr. And I am now in love with Al-Nassr, thanks to Cristiano," al-Faraj exclaimed

According to media reports, Ronaldo is set to pocket up to $200 million a year in the mega-deal, making him the highest-paid soccer player in history. And Al-Nassr is already capitalizing on the move, selling over 5,000 Ronaldo jerseys over the weekend.

It will also see one of Europe’s biggest stars disappear from the elite stage. But in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo tried to paint the move in a different light.

"It comes back to my gut feeling about you, that if it was just about money, you'd be in Saudi Arabia, right? Earning this king's ransom. But that's not what motivates you. You want to keep at the top," Morgan said.

"Exactly," Ronaldo responded. "Because I still believe I can score many, many goals in the top teams because I still believe that I’m still good and capable to help the team and the national team.”

But the Portuguese forward did say this: "But, Piers, let's be honest. The Last few years football has changed. I see football now as a business. To be honest."

Despite its biggest win ever on the international soccer stage, when it beat eventual champion Argentina in a first round game, the domestic league in Saudi Arabia has only but a handful of other stars and is not watched by a major international audience.

The kingdom hopes deals like this will prop up it, as it sets its sights on hosting the 2030 World Cup.