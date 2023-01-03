Saudis to give soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo a hero’s welcome

Al Nassr claims Ronaldo's signing is 'more than history in the making,' and that he will inspire the Saudi league as well as the country

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh ahead of his anticipated unveiling before thousands of fans at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club on Tuesday, after sealing a deal worth more than $211 million.

The 37-year-old touched down in the Gulf state on Monday and is staying at a luxury hotel with his entourage, according to Al Ekhbariya state TV. “He brought a big team of assistants and even a private security firm,” an official said.

Ronaldo, who left England’s Manchester United under a cloud after slamming the team in a televised interview, will appear at Al Nassr’s 25,000-seat stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday evening.

The latest chapter in an illustrious career comes weeks after Portugal's quarterfinal exit from the 2022 World Cup in neighboring Qatar, where Ronaldo spent much time on the sidelines while his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the trophy for Argentina.

Ronaldo’s signing until June 2025 is just the latest foray into top-level sports by Saudi Arabia, which has moved into Formula One, boxing, and golf, and bought English soccer club Newcastle United – amid widespread criticism of “sportswashing” to distract attention from its human rights record.

Al Nassr is expecting a full stadium for the unveiling of the Gulf state’s most decorated star to ever play there. The nine-time Saudi league champions have called Ronaldo’s signing “more than history in the making,” claiming he will inspire the rest of the league and even the country.