World Cup heroes Morocco must wait until September for competitive match

Atlas Lions will take on South Africa in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

World Cup history makers Morocco must wait until September for their next competitive match -- a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in South Africa.

The Atlas Lions, who last month became the first World Cup semi-finalists from Africa, were due to play Zimbabwe twice during March in the Cup of Nations.

But Zimbabwe were barred from the premier African national team competition by world body FIFA due to government interference in the sport.

So Morocco will have to settle for friendly fixtures in the March and June international windows before visiting South Africa and hosting Liberia between September 4-12 in Group K.

Morocco top the table with a maximum of six points after beating South Africa 2-1 and Liberia 2-0 last June.

The teams finishing first and second qualify for the 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast, which have been postponed to January and February 2024 because of the rainy season in west Africa.

The fourth place finish at the World Cup in Qatar in December also marked the first time that an Arab nation went that far in the tournament, with the Arab world showing a rare moment of unity in support of the north African squad.

France ended Morocco's Cinderella run at the World Cup in the semi-final 2-0 before falling in the title match to Lionel Messi and Argentina. In the third place match, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1.