Businessman offers $2.66 million for VIP ticket to Messi-Ronaldo match in S.Arabia

The VIP ticket allows its holder to meet Messi and Ronaldo and take part in a photo op with the winning team

A businessman has offered $2.66 million for a VIP ticket to the football match in Riyadh which will see two of the world's best players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, face off on Thursday on January 19. Real estate tycoon Musharraf al-Ghamdi put up a mammoth bid at a charity auction that ends on Tuesday, Turki al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment, said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1614696369242906627 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The VIP ticket offers the chance to meet Messi and Ronaldo, and take part in a photo op with the winning team. Bidding started at one million riyals ($266,239)and has now crossed the 10 million mark ($2.66 million).

Soccer superstars are expected to take to the pitch in the match, which will see Messi's club Paris Saint-Germain take on a squad made up of players from both Riyadh clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr, which recently signed Ronaldo. It will be the first game between the two iconic players since Messi's triumph at the World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France in the dramatic finals.