Iraqi soccer fans dream on as team reaches Gulf Cup final

The dream continues for Iraqi soccer fans as the national team continues its Cinderella run in the Gulf Cup. An upset win over World Cup hosts Qatar saw the team reach the final of the competition.

“We all are one nation, and we congratulate the spectators, the people of the country of Iraq, we congratulate Basra and the Iraqi people for the 2-1 win over the Qatari team," said Iraqi fan Qasem al-Jazani.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP Iraq's defender Ali Faez celebrates his team's victory in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final soccer match between Iraq and Qatar at the Basra International Stadium in Iraq's southern city on January 16, 2023.

The win comes a week after Iraq's victory against another Word Cup participant, Saudi Arabia. Iraq's wins against the strongest teams in the region, is largely due to fanatic crowd support, ecstatic their country is hosting the competition for the first time in over 40 years. And now they have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988, when they take on Oman in the final on Thursday.

“To be really, really honest, these feelings are indescribable, the feeling of seeing all these happy people around you. People want to be happy; they want to enjoy this happiness. Thank God we succeeded in the organization, in the tournament and Basra is international and God willing our ambitions will be realized,” said another Iraqi soccer fan, Khaled Awwad.

This euphoria is despite financial uncertainty, as a drop in the value of the Iraqi dinar against the dollar is severely affecting the markets. But as witnessed with Argentina's triumph in the World Cup, soccer is as good a remedy as any during economic hardships, at least temporarily.