Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi voted best Arab sportsman of the year

His goals and assists helped Morocco reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in history

Moroccan soccer player Hashraf Hakimi was voted best Arab sportsman of 2022 during the Joy Awards ceremony on Saturday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This trophy crowns a particularly prosperous year for his club PSG. While the player clinched a French league title and won the Champions Trophy with the Parisian team, his goals and assists helped Morocco to get to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup nations.

But most importantly the Atlas Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, with Hakimi playing masterfully in seven matches of the Moroccan team. Latest title for the young player, the Riyadh Season Cup, was won Thursday after a friendly match between PSG and a selection of the best players playing in Saudi Arabia, including Ronaldo, new recruit of the Al-Nassr team.

The 24-year-old, born in Spain, trained at Real Madrid. After taking part in the UEFA Youth League, he made his first-team debut under the French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane, winning the 2017-18 Champions League. He then spent two seasons at Borussia Dortmund before signing a permanent contract with Inter Milan, a club with which he won Italy's Serie A in 2021.

At the age of 17 he chose to play for the Moroccan national team instead of the Spanish one. He participated in his first World Cup in the colors of the Atlas Lions in 2018, becoming the third youngest player in the competition after Daniel Arzani and Kylian Mbappe.