‘Setting an example:’ Gaza women trade jabs at boxing club

Gaza women have found a release from the daily stresses of life – trading jabs at the Palestine Boxing Center, defying expectations in a region where boxing is traditionally a sport for men.

At the Palestinian enclave’s first women-only boxing club, boxers practice their moves and trade jabs in a training regiment by coach Osama Ayoub, who started the center six years ago with only two girls.

AP Photo/Adel Hana A trainer gives instructions while women take part in boxing training at the Palestinian Boxing Federation in Gaza.

"We used to train in a small garage. Now we train according to the full rules and release bad energy," 15-year-old boxer Farah Abu al-Qomsan told Reuters.

As more women joined, Ayoub moved out of a garage and began training on the beach or in rented spaces before moving into the new club building.

"The girls are ready. I trained them hard for five years," said Ayoub. "We are setting an example."

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP Palestinian girls practice boxing at the first women's boxing training club in Gaza.

Now, some 40 girls train at the center with a full-size boxing ring, training equipment, and posters of boxing heroes like Mike Tyson on the walls.

"Some people used to tell me, 'why boxing, what are you going to benefit from it? Go and learn something girly'," Farah said. "I benefit a lot from boxing and today my ambition is to represent my Palestinian people and take part in world championships."