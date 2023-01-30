LIV Golf tour announces 2023 schedule, with 14 events in 7 countries

Critics say the tour amounts to 'sportswashing' by Saudi Arabia trying to improve its reputation tarnished by a history of human rights abuses

Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule will have 14 events in seven countries with $405 million in prize purses, the breakaway tour announced Monday.

The rebel circuit – which split the elite golf world by luring away top stars from the U.S. PGA Tour and European Tour – completed its first season of 54-hole events in October 2022.

This season begins on February 24 in Mexico and ends with the team championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November. Other events will take place in the United States, Australia, Singapore, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

"Last year helped lay the foundation for the future of golf at extraordinary courses that have hosted some of the world's top competitions," LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement.

"LIV Golf's schedule features fantastic venues and championship sites for our official league launch that will carry the sport into a new era."

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf caused a stir in the sport last year when it lured players away from the existing Tours with the promise of guaranteed, big-money paydays and a reduced schedule.

Critics say the tour amounts to blatant "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation tarnished by a history of human rights abuses.