Iranian chess player in exile has no regrets about removing hijab

'I decided to finally do something that I wanted to, to be myself. I was motivated by the people of Iran'

An Iranian chess player who competed without a hijab and had an arrest warrant issued against her in the Islamic Republic said she has no regrets over her gesture in support of the anti-regime protests back home.

But Sara Khadem also told Reuters that the warrant – which was issued after her exile – was “the most horrible thing” that happened to her.

After playing in December’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan without the headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women, Khadem said she hardly expected harsher reprisals than a travel ban. "We always have to predict what is going to happen next, but it didn't go as I expected," she said from Spain.

Khadem explained how Iranian authorities told her to record a video saying that she regretted her actions as a condition of returning home. She refused.

Removing the hijab was "something that I thought was right to do and I don't regret anything,” she said, adding that she only used to wear the headscarf at tournaments when there were cameras, and that many Iranian sportswomen felt the same way.

"(No hijab) has become one of the symbols of the movement in Iran and I... decided to finally do something that I wanted to, to be myself. I was motivated by the people of Iran."

Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest that has swept Iran since last September when Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was killed in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.

"There are lots of things that people are not happy about at the moment, so even if this time it doesn't change anything, I think there will come a time when people will rise up again," said Khadem.